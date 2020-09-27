Franklin Miles
June 30, 1945 - September 24, 2020
Gaston , South Carolina - A service to celebrate the life of Franklin E. Miles, 75, of Gaston will be held 6:00 pm Wednesday September 30, 2020 in the chapel of Moseley Funeral & Cremation Service.
Mr. Miles passed away Thursday September 24, 2020. He was born in Florence, SC and was the son of the late Franklin and Maggie Miles. Mr. Miles loved singing and shooting pool. He was an avid cook and enjoyed cooking ribs and catfish stew.
Mr. Miles is survived by his wife, Nancy Hutto Rawls Miles; children, Ronald Miles, Jennifer Harwell, Mark and Mary Beard, Arthur and Nicole Rawls and Tony and Christine Thompson; 14 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren; nieces and nephews, Mr. Miles was preceded in death by his children, Melissa, Walter and Johnny.
