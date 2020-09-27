1/
Franklin Miles
1945 - 2020
{ "" }
Franklin Miles
June 30, 1945 - September 24, 2020
Gaston , South Carolina - A service to celebrate the life of Franklin E. Miles, 75, of Gaston will be held 6:00 pm Wednesday September 30, 2020 in the chapel of Moseley Funeral & Cremation Service.
Mr. Miles passed away Thursday September 24, 2020. He was born in Florence, SC and was the son of the late Franklin and Maggie Miles. Mr. Miles loved singing and shooting pool. He was an avid cook and enjoyed cooking ribs and catfish stew.
Mr. Miles is survived by his wife, Nancy Hutto Rawls Miles; children, Ronald Miles, Jennifer Harwell, Mark and Mary Beard, Arthur and Nicole Rawls and Tony and Christine Thompson; 14 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren; nieces and nephews, Mr. Miles was preceded in death by his children, Melissa, Walter and Johnny.
Please sign the online guestbook at www.moseleyfuneralservice.com



Published in The State on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
30
Service
06:00 PM
Moseley Funeral & Cremation Service
Funeral services provided by
Moseley Funeral & Cremation Service
914 Meeting St.
West Columbia, SC 29169
803-794-1743
