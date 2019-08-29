Franto Mollycheck IV LACONIA, NH - Franto "Frank" Mollycheck IV, 56, passed away on Friday, August 23, 2019 at Lakes Region General Hospital. Frank was born on March 15, 1963, in Charleston, SC, son to Rachel Handley (Palma) and the late Franto "Sonny" Mollycheck III. Frank proudly served in the U.S. Coast Guard and worked for numerous trucking companies. Frank enjoyed home improvements, auctions, and yard sales. Frank is survived by his wife, Doreen Mollycheck (Adams); two sons, Eric Lynch of Gaston, SC, and Franto "Sonny" Mollycheck of Laconia; three daughters, Rachel Mollycheck of Laconia, Cayce Paszek of Seffner, FL, and Kayleigh Mollycheck of Tampa, FL; two grandchildren, Erica Lynch of SC, and Austin Paszek of FL; four sisters, Cheryl Mollycheck of N. Charleston, SC, Debbie Mollycheck of Rock Hill, SC, Cindy Mollycheck of Ashville, NC, and Raney Mollycheck of Summerville, SC; four nieces and two nephews. There will be no calling hours. A Celebration of Frank's Life will be held on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, from 12:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m., at Contigiani's Conference and Event Center, Pheasant Ridge Golf Club, 140 Country Club Road, Gilford, NH. For those who wish the family suggests that online memorial donations be made in Frank's name to the Southport Historical Society, www.southporthistoricalsociety.org/get-involved/ or to the Johns Hopkins Heart and Vascular Institute, www.hopkinsmedicine.org/heart_vascular_institute. Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia NH is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
Published in The State on Aug. 29, 2019