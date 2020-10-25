Fred Cliff
July 23, 1934 - October 20, 2020
Columbia, South Carolina - Fred Abel Cliff, 86, passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020. He was born in Alexandria, Louisiana, on July 23, 1934, to Mabel Gagnard Cliff and Fred J. Cliff. He was preceded in death by his wife of sixty- three years, Fae Marie Maillet Cliff. They are survived by their three children, Kimberly Cliff Giger (Hanspeter), Stephen Hunt Cliff, and Merrill Maillet Cliff (Ansley); four grandchildren: Murray Vaughan Cliff, Alexis Cliff Giger, Cameron Cliff Horner, and Grier Kelly Cliff; and one great grandchild, Emory Maillet Horner.
Fred graduated from Marist High School in Atlanta, and attended Georgia Tech. He joined the Marine Corps, served in Korea and was awarded a Purple Heart. After the Marines, he worked in Sales and Management for Orkin Exterminating and Terminix Services. He was also an independent consultant for several years. He was active in the South Carolina Pest Control Association, the American Legion and Marine Corps League. Fred was a golf member of Wildewood Country Club, and he officiated both pro and amateur tennis and high school football.
He will be interred with his wife in a private ceremony at Fort Jackson National Cemetery. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family.
Donations in his honor may be made to The Marine Corps Toys for Tots program at www.toysfortots.org
.
