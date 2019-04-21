Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Fred Critchlow. View Sign

Fred Thomas Critchlow "Cris" PINEWOOD - Fred "Cris" Thomas Critchlow, 81, widower of Betty Lou Ann "Cricket" O'Neal Critchlow, died Thursday, April 18, 2019, at his home. Born July 29, 1937, in Ogden, UT, he was a son of the late Joseph Vest Critchlow and the late Dorothy Agnes Drysdale Critchlow Westerland. He retired from the U.S. Air Force and was a veteran of the Korean War, Vietnam War, Cuban Missile Crisis, Operation Desert Storm, and the Gulf War. He was employed by Florence Concrete for 25 years and retired from Gold Kist. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Survivors include a son, Joseph Dale Critchlow of Pinewood; two daughters, Michelle Y. Critchlow Smith and her husband, Ted of Columbia, and Roxane "Rocky" D. Critchlow Sightler of Columbia; four grandchildren, Alexander Dale Critchlow, Taylor O'Brian Critchlow, Breanna O' Neal Sightler, and Macy LouAnn Smith; a brother, Edmen D. Critchlow of Santa Rosa, CA; and a sister, Joan Critchlow Bartalini of Santa Rosa, CA, He was preceded in death by a brother, Wilford D. Critchlow; and a sister, Beverly Elizabeth Critchlow. Funeral services will be held at 2 P.M. Wednesday in the Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home. Burial with full military honors will be in the Magnolia Cemetery in Hartsville. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 P.M. Tuesday at Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home and other times at the home. Memorials may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 or to the A.S.P.C.A., 424 E. 92nd St., New York, NY 10128-6840. Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home and Crematorium of Sumter is in charge of the arrangements.

Funeral Home Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home and Crematorium

515 Miller Road

Sumter , SC 29150

