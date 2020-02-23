Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Fred Elmo Ferguson. View Sign Service Information Union Community Funeral Home 219 W Main St Union , SC 29379 (864)-427-0631 Send Flowers Obituary

Fred Elmo Ferguson COLUMBIA, SC - Fred Elmo Ferguson transitioned peacefully on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 in Columbia, SC at the age of 77. Fred was born on August 17, 1942 in Taylors, S.C. to the Late Elisha L Ferguson and Mable Williams Ferguson. He graduated from Lincoln High School. After completing high school, he received a B.A. Degree in Physical Education from Benedict College in 1967. He married Charlotte Wilder, his college sweetheart in 1966. Fred taught at Kelly Edwards High School in Barnwell, SC, Gordon Elementary School in Winnsboro, SC, and John G. Richards School for Boys in Columbia, SC. During summers, he spent time coaching the youth at Drew Park. He was a lead singer of The Persian Band This band was acknowledged at "The Beach and Shag Museum" in Myrtle Beach as one of the best bands in the southeast. He is survived by his children: Tarla Monique Ferguson of Augusta, GA and Marlin Brandon Ferguson (LaToya) of Columbia, SC, Mrs. Charlotte Wilder Taylor (ex-wife), six grandchildren: Tavia Mitchell, Marlin Grant, Jullian Ferguson, A'Nya Ferguson, Marlin Ferguson Jr., and Faith Ferguson. He had one great granddaughter, Amaria Grant and a special family friend, Myron Skinner. He also leaves to cherish his memory, three brothers, Harvey Ferguson, Alton Ferguson, and Earl Ferguson; a sister Estelle Durham; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. The funeral services will be held on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at First Calvary Baptist Church, 1401 Pine Street in Columbia, South Carolina. Visitation will be from 2:00 until 3:00 p.m. at the church. The interment will be held at a later date. Services is entrusted to Union Community Funeral Home (Free's) 219 West Main Street, Union, South Carolina.

