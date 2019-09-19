Guest Book View Sign Service Information Dunbar Funeral Home - Devine 3926 DEVINE ST Columbia , SC 29205 (803)-771-7990 Send Flowers Obituary

Fred Hallet Carter, Jr. WEST COLUMBIA - Fred H. Carter, Jr. passed away September 17, 2019. He was born September 27, 1929 in Columbia, SC to the late Fred H. Carter, Sr. and Grace Ramsey Carter. Fred is survived by his wife of 69 years, Jeanette H. Carter; sons, Chris (Jennifer) Carter, Joel (Dee) Carter; grandchildren, M. Tyler (Mandy) Carter, J. Grayson Carter, C. Chase Carter. Fred was predeceased by his sister and brother-in-law, Mary Ann and Marshall Kirkland and brother and sister-in-law, C.M. and Betty Jean Carter. Fred was a graduate of Olympia High School where he excelled in athletics playing football, basketball, and baseball. He was proud to represent Olympia and the state as a Captain of the 1947 Shrine Bowl football team. He attended The University of South Carolina. He served in the South Carolina National Guard from 1950 through 1960 and held the rank of Master Sergeant and was a member of The American Legion. Retiring as Director of Services after 33 years from the State Tax Commission in 1983, Fred diligently served his community. He was faithful to his church, Mt. Tabor Lutheran, where he served on numerous occasions as a member of the church council and many committees including the property committee; donated gallons of blood in addition to platelets to the American Red Cross; was active in the Cayce - West Columbia Lions Club where he served in all offices and was a Melvin Jones Fellow; was Past President of the Brookland-Cayce Bearcat Club; was elected and served on the School Board for Lexington School District Two; was a founding member of the Lexington County Clemson Club; was an IPTAY representative for Clemson University and received the "Super Tiger Award" in 1990; he served on the Brookland-Cayce High School Foundation Board; served on the West Columbia Zoning Board of Appeals; and was active in many other worthy community causes. His loyalty to his family and community will be missed by all. The family wishes to extend their thanks to Still Hopes where Fred became a member of the Still Hopes Community. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 20, 2019 at Mt. Tabor Lutheran Church, with burial in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. Thursday, September 19, 2019, at Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mt. Tabor Lutheran Church, 1000 B Ave, West Columbia, SC 29169. Memories may be shared at

