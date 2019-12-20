Fred Leon Phillips, Sr. WEST COLUMBIA Funeral services for Fred Leon Phillips, Sr., 78, will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, December 21, 2019, at Westside First Church of God with interment at Southland Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Friday, December 20, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Barr-Price Funeral Home in Lexington. The family requests that memorials be made in Fred's honor to Westside First Church of God, 3508 Delree Street, West Columbia, SC 29170. Fred was born on December 21, 1940, in Columbia, SC, to the late Mattie C. Phillips Gunter and Paul "Bill" Gunter and went home to be with the Lord on December 17, 2019. Fred is survived by his wife Ann Phillips; daughters and sons-in-law Sheila Sossamon (Larry) and Angie Hood (Steve) and son and daughter-in-law, Freddie Phillips (Kim); eleven grandchildren and eight great- grandchildren; brothers, A.D. Phillips (Oney), Bobby G. Phillips (Patsy); sisters, Martha Hendrix (Buddy), Mary Spires, Ann Smith (Paul), Grace Benfer Bostwick; sisters-in-law, Barbara Phillips, Susie Phillips Fulbright; brother-in-law Steve Ricard (Donna); and many nieces and nephews. Fred enjoyed the outdoors, camping, loved to trout fish and spend time gardening with his loving wife of 54 years, and spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Fred retired from Jolly's Frame and Wheel Alignment after more than 20 years of service. Online register at barr-price.com (803) 356 - 4411
Published in The State on Dec. 20, 2019