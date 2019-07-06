Fred N. "Bud" Bennett, Jr. WEST COLUMBIA- Fred N. "Bud" Bennett, Jr. passed away peacefully on July 4, 2019 after a battle with cancer. Born December 30th, 1961 to Fred Sr. "Buddy" and Shirley Pound Bennett. In addition to his parents; he is survived by sister, Mandy (Eric) Wrigley; nephew, Kevin (Danielle) Wrigley; great niece, Rowan Wrigley; his beloved Great Dane, Annabelle; and best friend, Laura McBride. He is predeceased by his nephew, Bryan Wrigley, maternal grandparents, Miriam and Elvin Pound, and paternal grandparents, Ann and S.W. Bennett. Memorial service will be held 2:00 PM Sunday July 7, 2019 at Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium, Lexington Chapel located at 609 Northwood Road, Lexington, SC 29072. The family will receive friends following the service. In Bud's memory, the family request donations to be given to the Bryan Bennett Wrigley Memorial Scholarship c/o Newberry College, 2100 College St., Newberry, SC 29108. Barr-Price.com (803)356-4411
Published in The State on July 6, 2019