Fred D. Nolen, Jr. CHAPIN Fred Nolen received his angel wings on February 22, 2020, at the young age of 93. Born in Spartanburg, SC, he was a son of the late Fred and Gladys Nolen. Fred never met a stranger and was loved by all who knew him. He will be remembered for his love of Weiner dogs; funny, and sometimes shocking, sense of humor; his willingness to help those in need; and his bigger than life personality. Granddaughter Margie said it best, "The value of a person's life is measured by the number of people they touch in living it. Thank you, granddaddy, for always being our champion!" Fred wore many hats during his life and was previously employed by Jeffers McGill and served as manager of several gas stations where he is fondly remembered for giving credit when customers were unable to pay. He also served proudly in the Army and Merchant Marines. When Fred was not working, he could be found riding his golf cart with his beloved dogs, watching NASCAR races and Gamecock football, and talking on the phone and/or visiting in-person with all those he loved. Fred was a kind man who cared deeply about others as is evident by all his friends and loved ones. He is survived by his beloved wife Margie; daughters Cindy Calcutt and Marsha Moore; brother Jimmy; grandchildren Allison Allison, Ashlea Williams, Brian Allewine, Chris Turner, Jeffrey Turner, Margie Williamson, Mike Turner, Paige Qualtebaum, and Stephanie Hopper. He also has numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and a loving neighbor Brad Davis who he loved as a son. Fred was predeceased by son Wally Jones, daughter Pat Turner, and sister Clara McGill. Per Fred's wishes, a Celebration of Life cookout will be held for his loved ones. April date and details to be announced.

