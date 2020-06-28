Freddie Fulton
Freddie Fulton KINGSTREE- Redmond-Richardson Funeral Home, Inc. of Kingstree, SC sadly announces the passing of Freddie Fulton, age 63 of Kingstree, SC who died Thursday, June 25, 2020 at the home of his daughter, Funeral arrangements are incomplete but be announce later. Family members are receiving friends at 52 Whitney Lane, Kingstree, SC. Freddie Fulton is survived by his wife, Dorothy C. Fulton of Lake City, SC; two daughters, Jennifer (Noah Wheeler) Fulton of Kingstree, SC and Erica ( Dewitt) Clark of Lake City, SC; two stepsons, Jermaine (Joan) Cunningham of Lake City, SC and Roland Cunningham of Myrtle, Beach, SC; three brothers: Kenneth (Betty) Gilliard and William (Shannon) Gilliard, both of Eustin, FL and Bishop Anthony (Geraldine) Gilliard of Cades, SC; two sisters, Cheryl (Elder Emmanuel) Burgess of Kingstree, SC and Linda Collins of Cades, SC; a host of other family members and friends.

Published in The State on Jun. 28, 2020.
