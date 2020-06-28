Freddie Fulton
1956 - 2020
Freddie Fulton KINGSTREE- Redmond-Richardson Funeral Home, Inc. of Kingstree, SC sadly announces the passing of Freddie Fulton, age 63 of Kingstree, SC who died Thursday, June 25, 2020 at the home of his daughter, Funeral arrangements are incomplete but be announce later. Family members are receiving friends at 52 Whitney Lane, Kingstree, SC. Freddie Fulton is survived by his wife, Dorothy C. Fulton of Lake City, SC; two daughters, Jennifer (Noah Wheeler) Fulton of Kingstree, SC and Erica ( Dewitt) Clark of Lake City, SC; two stepsons, Jermaine (Joan) Cunningham of Lake City, SC and Roland Cunningham of Myrtle, Beach, SC; three brothers: Kenneth (Betty) Gilliard and William (Shannon) Gilliard, both of Eustin, FL and Bishop Anthony (Geraldine) Gilliard of Cades, SC; two sisters, Cheryl (Elder Emmanuel) Burgess of Kingstree, SC and Linda Collins of Cades, SC; a host of other family members and friends.

Published in The State on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Redmond-Richardson Funeral Home, Inc - Kingstree
104 North Brooks Street
Kingstree, SC 29556
(843) 354-6185
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 27, 2020
love you daddy we gonna miss you.
tiara cunningham
Grandchild
June 27, 2020
Family May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. I will miss you Uncle Freddie.
Felicia Blake
Family
June 27, 2020
S.I.P MR. FREDDIE
Ebony Gadson
June 27, 2020
It is with a heavy heart that I extend to the family my deepest sympathy as you go through this difficult time. Please know that Mr. Freddie was a very nice person who touched the lives of many. His kind heart and friendly smile will be remembered by those who knew him.
Previous Site Manager
Kings Square Apartments
Kingstree, South Carolina

Vernell Chandler
Acquaintance
June 26, 2020
we gonna miss you grandpa..from all your grandchildren
tiara (Tee) cunningham
Grandchild
June 26, 2020
The Best Granddad!! ALWAYS AND FOREVER..we going to miss you grandpa. love you. may you rest in peace. FOREVER IS A LONG TIME AND THATS HOW LONG I WILL LOVE YOU......
tiara (Tee) cunningham
Grandchild
