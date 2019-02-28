Freddie L. Jackson LOS ANGELES, CA - Graveside services for Freddie L. Jackson, who passed away Monday, February 11, 2019, will be held 10:00 a.m. Friday, March 1, 2019 in the Fort Jackson National Cemetery, Columbia, South Carolina. Surviving are: his wife, Nancy L. Huguenin-Jackson; son, Leroy Jackson; daughters, Tonya Jackson-Royston and Lisa Jackson-Smith; mother, Elouise Jackson-Floyd; sister, Barbara (John) Robinson; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; five brothers-in-law; three sisters-in-law; other loving relatives and friends.
Published in The State on Feb. 28, 2019