Freddie L. Muller COLUMBIA - Freddie L. Muller, 61, of Columbia and formerly of North, SC passed away on Friday August 16, 2020. A viewing for Mr. Muller will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Thursday, August 20, 2020 at W. B. Crumel Funeral Home of North. Friends may call the funeral home.



