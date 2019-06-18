Freddie Leroy Burns COLUMBIA, SC - Funeral services for Mr. Freddie Leroy Burns will be held 2:00 p.m. (viewing at 1:00 p.m.) Wednesday at Brookland Baptist Church, 1066 Sunset Blvd., West Columbia with burial at Double Branch Cemetery. Viewing for Mr. Burns will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. today at Myers Mortuary & Cremation Services, 2624 Alpine Road. Surviving are his wife, Vera Burns; children, Shamicka (Glen), Ashley, Gafayia and Maurice (Tasha); siblings, Katherine Lykes, Texie Harley, Queen (Thomaas) Wilson, Ruth (Bennie) Perry, James (Michelle) Burns, Robert Burns and JC (Leasher) Burns; and a host of other loving relatives and friends, Condolences for Mr. Burns can be made at www.myersmortuary.sc.com.
Published in The State on June 18, 2019