Freddie Thomas Jr.

July 16, 1940 - October 19, 2020

Bamberg, South Carolina - On October 19, 2020, Freddie "Bunk" Thomas, Jr., passed away peacefully at his home at the age of 80 after succumbing to Alzheimer's disease. Freddie was born July 16, 1940 a son of the late Freddie Thomas, Sr. and Fannie Carter.

After graduating from high school, Freddie joined the Navy and was eventually stationed in San Diego, California. It was there he met his wife Wilma. Together they raised two children. Freddie worked in a supervisory role as a tool and die maker for over 40 years and retired from Allied Air Enterprises in 2009.

Freddie grew up loving the outdoors and had a passion for fishing, especially on the Edisto River. He also enjoyed carving shore birds.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 61 years, Wilma Pohuma Thomas; one son Robert E. Thomas (Lisa); grandchildren Emery Thomas, Elsa Thomas, Derek Hood; and a brother Julius (Bubba) Thomas; many cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his daughter Debra Joan Hood; and two brothers Arthur Eugene Thomas and Ernest Edward Thomas.

Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Bamberg Church of the Nazarene with the Reverend Kevin Sprague officiating. Interment will follow in the Bamberg Memory Gardens.

The family will receiver friends one hour prior to the Service at the Church.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Agape Care and the US Dept of Veterans Affairs.

Memorial Contributions may be made to the Bamberg Church of the Nazarene, 97 Sanders, Street, Bamberg, SC 29003 or to Agape Hospice Care, 136 Stonemark Lane, Suite 100, Columbia, SC 29210.

