Freddie Ford, Jr. COLUMBIA A graveside service celebrating the life of Mr. Freddie Ford, Jr. will be held Saturday at 11:00 a.m. in Crescent Hill Memorial Gardens. Viewing will be held Saturday morning from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at the Leevy's Funeral Home, Taylor Street Chapel. Surviving are: his sons, William (Kimberly) Coward, Frederick (Porchia) Ford; daughter, Xenia (Scott) Mitchell; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; other loving relatives and friends.
Published in The State on July 12, 2019