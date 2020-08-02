1/2
Frederick A. Bollenbach
Frederick A. Bollenbach COLUMBIA - Frederick A. Bollenbach, SSG, US ARMY, Ret., 83, of Columbia, South Carolina passed away July 29, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Mrs. Catherine Bollenbach, 8 children, 14 grandchildren, and 2 great grandchildren. His military awards included: a Bronze Star w/cluster, a Purple Heart, and a Arcom w/cluster. That's all folks. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or First Baptist Church, 1306 Hampton Street, Columbia, SC 29201. A graveside service with full military honors will be held on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at 10 am at Fort Jackson National Cemetery, 4170 Percival Road, Columbia, SC 29229. Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park is assisting the family. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at www.thompsonsfuneral.com

Published in The State on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
4
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Fort Jackson National Cemetery
