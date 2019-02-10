Frederick B. Brabham "Fred" COLUMBIA - Frederick "Fred" B. Brabham, 78, of Columbia, died Thursday, February 7, 2019. Born in Bamberg, SC, Fred was the son of the late Clarence Brabham and Evelyn Black Robertson and married 49 years to Sylvia Beard Brabham. A graduate of Clemson University, he retired after 31 years with SCE&G. Fred had his pilot's license and enjoyed flying. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, Troy; and sister Delores Hollis. A graveside service will be held at 1 o'clock, Monday, February 11th, at Greenlawn Memorial Park and the family will greet friends following the service. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family. Memorials may be made to the , 44-A Markfield Drive, Charleston, SC 29407. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com.
Published in The State on Feb. 10, 2019