Dr. Frederick W. Clemenz HILTON HEAD ISLAND - Dr. Frederick W. Clemenz, 85, husband of Carol Latimer Clemenz, died April 12, 2019 at home, surrounded by family. He was a Gift of Body Donor to the University of South Carolina School of Medicine. A Celebration of Life will be held on June 13, 2019, from 7 to 9 p.m. at River Center at Saluda Shoals, 5605 Bush River Road, Columbia, SC 29212. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or to a . Visit us at www.drfredclemenz.com
Published in The State on May 12, 2019