Frederick Clemenz

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frederick Clemenz.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Dr. Frederick W. Clemenz HILTON HEAD ISLAND - Dr. Frederick W. Clemenz, 85, husband of Carol Latimer Clemenz, died April 12, 2019 at home, surrounded by family. He was a Gift of Body Donor to the University of South Carolina School of Medicine. A Celebration of Life will be held on June 13, 2019, from 7 to 9 p.m. at River Center at Saluda Shoals, 5605 Bush River Road, Columbia, SC 29212. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or to a . Visit us at www.drfredclemenz.com
Published in The State on June 9, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.