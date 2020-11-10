1/
Frederick H. Henry
1920 - 2020
Frederick H. Henry
December 23, 1920 - November 1, 2020
Sumter, South Carolina - Frederick H. Henry, December 23, 1920 - November 1, 2020, Sumter, South Carolina- On Sunday, November 1, 2020, Henry peacefully transitioned into eternal rest at the remarkable age of 99. Henry was born on December 23, 1920 in Abbeville, South Carolina to the late Fred and Ida Henry. After dedicating 30 years of distinguished service in the U.S. Air Force, Henry retired. "The Chief" was known for his kindness, wisdom, and delicious BBQ. He enjoyed conversations with his loving daughter and caretakers at NHC. He also loved the music of Billy Eckstein and Sarah Vaughn. Henry is survived by his daughter, Darcelle Henry-Mack; grandchildren, Paolo Picott, MeiLan Bargas, MeiLin Pearson Boykin, Rima Rivera, and JeSean Mack; and, great-grandchildren, Julian, MeiLan, John, Mariana, Rosa, and Javier Bargas, and Amir and Edison English. In addition to his parents and siblings, Henry was predeceased in death by his lovely wife, Tryphena Henry and stepchildren, Earl Spears, Jr. and Sandra Pearson. There will be no services due to the present health pandemic.The family requests those who wish to express sympathy to consider making a donation to The National Kidney Foundation (kidney.org). In lieu of donations, cards and flowers can be sent to: Darcelle Henry-Mack, 111 S. Salem Ave., Sumter, SC 29150


Published in The State on Nov. 10, 2020.
