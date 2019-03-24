Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frederick Lamphere. View Sign

Frederick Lee Lamphere BLYTHEWOOD - Frederick Lee Lamphere was welcomed into the loving arms of his Heavenly Father on March 21, 2019. Fred was born in Kansas City, Kansas on November 4, 1935. He was the first of seven children of the late Howard Clifford Lamphere and Margaret Leona Milburn Lamphere. While in school he worked as a caddy, delivered papers and worked in a grocery store, supporting his mother and sisters. Upon high school graduation Fred joined the United States Army in 1955. In 1957 he met his bride-to-be in Munich, Germany, Marianne Miltraud Schmitz. While in the military he served several tours in Vietnam. He received numerous awards: National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal w/DVC60, Vietnam Cross of Gallantry w/Palm, Bronze Star Medal (2nd OLC), Army Commendation Medal (1st OLC), Meritorious Service Medal, Meritorious Unit Citation and 3 Good Conduct Medals. Fred also attended the University of South Carolina receiving a degree in Business Management. He was a member of Phi Beta Kappa. He retired from the US Army with the rank of Chief Warrant Officer IV and then worked a second career with SCANA Nuclear Plant in Jenkinsville, SC. After retirement he would go to grocery stores collecting a variety of breads and donuts that he would deliver to women's shelters and to homeless veterans. He was very dedicated to Meals on Wheels. Fred was a devoted member of, The Church of the Good Shepherd. He and his second wife regularly visited shut-in members and served as Eucharistic Visitors. He is predeceased by two wonderful women to cancer: Marianne Miltraud Schmitz Lamphere (2004) and Lydia Emily O'Boyle Lamphere (2018). Fred is survived by his daughters, Gwen (Russell) Roberts, Robin (Rick) Prosser, Tammy (Jeff) Hunter; 8 grandchildren: Brandon, Greg, Jennifer, Mike, Jess, Ashley, Heather, Anna; 6 great-grandchildren, Russell, Peyton, Jace, Josie, William, Graham; his sisters, Janet Andrist, Chris Reagan, LouAnn Moffett and Leona Drake. Requiem Mass will be celebrated Monday, March 25, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Church of the Good Shepherd, 1512 Blanding Street, Columbia, SC. The family will receive friends prior to the Mass, beginning at 10:00 a.m., in the parish hall. The burial will follow the Mass and will take place in Greenlawn Serenity Gardens, 6601 Windwan Drive, Columbia, SC 29209. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at

