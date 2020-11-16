1/
Fredis Fore
Fredis Fore
September 21, 2020 - November 13, 2020
Murrells Inlet, South Carolina - Dr. Fredis Cleon Fore, 90, first director of Florence Darlington Technical College passed away Friday, November 13, 2020.
He is survived by his wife, Marilyn "Murph" Fore, and two daughters, Madge Lee Moyd and her husband David and Lori Elizabeth Fore.
The family will receive friends from 3:30 – 5:30 on Monday, November 16, 2020 at Inlet Affairs, 4024 Hwy. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet, SC.
A funeral service will be at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Belin United Methodist Church, 4182 Hwy. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet, SC. Following the service, the family will greet friends around the cross in front of the church near the marsh.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in honor of his deceased brother-in-law, Douglas Murphy Student Scholarship Fund, HGTC Foundation, 743 Hemlock Ave., Myrtle Beach, SC 29577.
A complete obituary and an online guestbook are available at www.msfh.net.



Published in The State on Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Visitation
03:30 - 05:30 PM
Inlet Affairs
NOV
17
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Belin United Methodist Church
