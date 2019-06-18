Fredrick "Bob" Snow LUGOFF A funeral service for Fredrick Robert "Bob" Snow, 82, will be held Thursday at 3:00 p.m. at Sawney's Creek Baptist Church with burial to follow in the Forest Lawn. The Rev. Dean Reynolds will officiate. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 6-8 p.m. at Powers Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sawney's Creek Baptist Church or Gideons International. Mr. Snow, husband of the late Elizabeth Jean Snow, passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019. Born in St. Albans, W.V., he was a son of Fredrick A. "Fred" and Beulah Bibb Snow. Mr. Snow was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served in Korea. He was a member of Sawney's Creek Baptist Church, the VFW, Gideons International, American Legion Post 17, and the United Brotherhood of Carpenters. Mr. Snow enjoyed reading, football, hunting, and fishing. Surviving are his children, Karen Meeh (Steve) of Camden, Pamela Dahn (Tim) of Waynesboro, VA, Danny Bailey (Sandra) of Lugoff; 13 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by daughters, Rebecca Melton, Marie Lucas; and a brother, David Snow. Sign the online register at www.powersfuneralhome.net.
Published in The State on June 18, 2019