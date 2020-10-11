Fredricka "Freddie" Waln
May 7, 1952 - October 8, 2020
Newberry, South Carolina - Fredricka Derrick Waln, 68, of Newberry, passed away peacefully with her children by her side on Thursday, October 8th, at Prisma Health Richland.
Born May 7, 1952 in Columbia, SC, she was the daughter of the late Oscar Luther Derrick, Jr and Doris Swicegood Derrick. She was employed with SMI-Owen Steel for many years until her retirement. Fredricka was an avid Clemson Tiger fan. She especially loved Clemson football and enjoyed the rivalry with her Gamecock family members. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Irmo and was very strong in her faith. She was very proud of every accomplishment of her children and grandchildren and loved them unselfishly. She instilled the importance of family to everyone she met.
Fredricka is survived by two daughters, Aubrie Bundrick (Kenneth) of Newberry and Amber Lawson of Lexington; a son, Ryan Saxon of Greenville; two sisters, Toni Derrick Wright and Mikea Derrick both of Irmo; three grandchildren, Dylan, Kylee and Kaitlyn. She also leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and other extended family. In addition to her parents, she was also predeceased by a sister, Stevie Derrick.
Due to COVID 19 the family will hold a private celebration of life service at a later date.
The family suggest that those desiring to make memorials please do so to The American Diabetes Association
, 107 Westpark Blvd #220, Columbia, SC 29210, or to the charity of one's choice
.
Thompson Funeral Home of Lexington is assisting the Waln family.