Freeman Wright Jr. (1950 - 2019)
Graveside service
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Southland Memorial Gardens. Memorials
Obituary
Freeman Andrew "Andy" Wright, Jr. WEST COLUMBIA Freeman Andrew "Andy" Wright, Jr., 69, was born January 8, 1950 in Columbia, SC and passed away on Sunday, November 17, 2019. He was the son of the late Ruby Estelle McKay Wright and Freeman Andrew Wright, Sr. Mr. Wright was a member of Westside Baptist Church. He is survived by his niece, Heather Wright, and nephews, Thomas Jr., Paul and Joseph Wright. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, December 9, 2019 at Southland Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be made to , 6437 Garners Ferry Rd., Columbia, SC 29209. www.elmwoodfhcolumbia.com
Published in The State on Dec. 8, 2019
