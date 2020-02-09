Frizell Means

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frizell Means.
Service Information
J.P. Holley Funeral Home
8132 Garners Ferry Road
Columbia, SC
29209
(803)-695-1666
Wake
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
J.P. Holley Funeral Home
8132 Garners Ferry Road
Columbia, SC 29209
View Map
Lying in State
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First Nazareth Baptist Church
Celebration of Life
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
First Nazareth Baptist Church
Obituary
Send Flowers

Frizell M. Means COLUMBIA - SFC (Retired) Frizell M. Means, 89, Celebration of Life Service for Frizell Means will be held 11:00 am Monday, February 10, 2020 at First Nazareth Baptist Church with interment to follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Mr. Means will lie in-state one hour prior to the service. A wake will be held Sunday, February 9, 2020 from 3-5 pm at JP Holley Chapel, Garners Ferry Road. Mr. Means leaves to cherish his loving memories, his wife, Thomasina Clark Means; son, Gerry (Rodell) Means, daughters, Sharon (Garry) Mott, SGT (Retired) Destinee Stephanie Means; sisters, Claudia Edwards, Regina Mosley, Katrina Gray; four grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
Published in The State on Feb. 9, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.