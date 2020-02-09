Frizell M. Means COLUMBIA - SFC (Retired) Frizell M. Means, 89, Celebration of Life Service for Frizell Means will be held 11:00 am Monday, February 10, 2020 at First Nazareth Baptist Church with interment to follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Mr. Means will lie in-state one hour prior to the service. A wake will be held Sunday, February 9, 2020 from 3-5 pm at JP Holley Chapel, Garners Ferry Road. Mr. Means leaves to cherish his loving memories, his wife, Thomasina Clark Means; son, Gerry (Rodell) Means, daughters, Sharon (Garry) Mott, SGT (Retired) Destinee Stephanie Means; sisters, Claudia Edwards, Regina Mosley, Katrina Gray; four grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
Published in The State on Feb. 9, 2020