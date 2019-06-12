Furman Austin Boney Jr.

Furman Austin Boney, Jr. LEXINGTON - Furman Austin Boney, Jr. 70 of Lexington went to be with the Lord on June 6, 2019 Mr Boney leaves behind four children Furman Austin Boney, III, Michael James Boney, Jennifer Elizabeth Boney Axson, Frankie Paul Boney; siblings Taley Boney, Rose Chavis and Lucy Boney, Wayne Boney; grandchildren Kevin Van Boney, Keri Amanda Boney, and Lyndsy Axson; one great grandchild, Caden Boney; former spouses, Debra Kay Street and Mary Ella Boney. A gathering of family and friends will be held Friday June 14, 2019 from 12:00 to 2:00 pm at Moseley Funeral & Cremation Service. Please sign the online guest book by visiting www.moseleyfuneralservice.com
Published in The State on June 12, 2019
