Furman "FC" Calhoun Estridge, Jr. COLUMBIA - Furman "FC Big Daddy" Calhoun Estridge Jr., 87, of Columbia, died Tuesday July 7, 2020. Born in Lancaster County, he was the son of the late Furman Calhoun and Iva Mae Catoe Estridge and married to Joyce Rodgers Estridge for 64 years. Furman served in the US Army and retired from Du Pont De Nemours and Company in Camden, SC as an electrician. Furman was an avid outdoorsman with a love for gardening, fishing, birdwatching, exercising and loving a healthy lifestyle. Furman enjoyed his Flat Creek High School, family reunions and spending time with his family at Edisto Beach and Lake Murray. Survivors include his wife and three daughters, Kathy Dickey (Scott), Sandy Chitty (Faust), Lisa Honea (Kent); four grandchildren, Landon Chitty Buckheister (Bryce), Kaitlin Calhoun Dickey, Madeline Chitty Matanick, (Tyler) , Scott Alexander Dickey, Jr.; one great grandson, Henry Buckheister; three brothers; Jack Estridge (Linda), Billy Estridge (Diane), Carl Estridge (Kimberly); two sisters, Anita Ragin (Walker), Mae Outen and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Yvonne Parker. The funeral service will be held at 1 o'clock, Tuesday, July 14th, at North Trenholm Baptist Church, 6515 North Trenholm Road, Columbia. The burial will follow the service in Fort Jackson National Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 o'clock, Monday night at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, 7600 Trenholm Road Ext., Columbia. For friends and family unable to attend the service, you may watch the Livestream by visiting his tribute page at ShivesFuneralHome.com
. Memorials may be given to North Trenholm Baptist Church, 6515 N Trenholm Rd. Columbia, SC 29206. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com