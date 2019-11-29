Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Furman Wingate. View Sign Service Information Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park 845 Leesburg Rd Columbia , SC 29209 (803)-776-1092 Send Flowers Obituary

Furman Wingate RIDGEWAY Furman Delano Wingate, 79, passed away Monday afternoon at home in Ridgeway. Born in Rock Hill and raised in Columbia, he was a son of the late Robert N. and Eula Mae Harrison Wingate. He attended Eau Claire High and graduated from the University of South Carolina in 1962 with a degree in journalism. While at Carolina, he met the love of his life, a fellow journalism student named Polly Derrick. They married shortly after his graduation and had been married 57 years at the time of his passing. Furman worked in local radio and television early in his career. He was the first roving reporter for WIS-TV in the early 1960s and worked various other jobs in public relations and politics during those years, including his time as an aide to Senator Strom Thurmond. In 1967, Furman decided to strike out on his own and together with the support of Polly, they opened Wingate Advertising. Through their hard work and sheer will to succeed, Wingate Advertising became one of the most successful local ad agencies in South Carolina and survived more than 50 years until his retirement. After retiring to their land in Ridgeway, Furman continued to play golf several times a week and spent his spare time entertaining his beloved cat, Bootsie. He will be remembered for his great sense of humor, his unbelievable work ethic, and his love of and loyalty to his family. Furman is survived by his wife, Polly Derrick Wingate; son, Stuart Wingate (Scott Powers) of St. Petersburg, Florida; daughter, Melissa Wingate Oswalt (Craig) of Ridgeway; brother, Jack Wingate of Blackville; and sister, Joanne Todd (Harry) of Griffin, Georgia. He was predeceased by his parents and his older brother, Bobby Wingate. The family would like to thank Dr. Chaudry Mushtaq and staff at SC Oncology for their compassionate care over the past few years and sends warm thanks to his primary physician, Dr. Jeff Hook, and his staff for their care as well. The family will receive friends at a visitation Sunday afternoon, December 1st, from 2:00-4:00 pm at Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to Fairfield County Animal Adoption Center in Winnsboro to help out our local rural animal shelter or to SCOA Cares Foundation to help cancer patients who need assistance with medical expenses and transportation. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at

