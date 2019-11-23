Gaberal Heater Mack COLUMBIA - Gaberal Heater Mack, 66, was born on October 29, 1953 in Cayce, SC. He departed this life to be with the Lord on Wednesday, November 20, 2019. Gabe was educated in the formal schools of Cayce, SC. Gabe was a veteran of the United States Army. Gabe was a Building Supervisor in Richland One Schools as well as Dorn VA Hospital. Those left to honor Gabe's precious memories are his loving and devoted wife, Mrs. Patricia Miller Mack; his loving sons, Gaberal and James Mack; his brothers and sisters, nieces, nephews, and a host of other loving relatives and friends who will miss him dearly. The homegoing service for Gaberal Heater Mack will be held Sunday, November 24, 2019, 12:00 PM at Bostick Tompkins Funeral Home, 2930 Colonial Drive, Columbia, SC with burial in Greenlawn Memorial Park, 845 Leesburg Road. Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bosticktompkinsinc.com.
Published in The State on Nov. 23, 2019