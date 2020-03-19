Gabriel Jordan Simpson COLUMBIA - Gabriel Simpson, 34, passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus on Sunday, March 15, 2020. Gabe loved the Lord with all his heart. He loved reading his Bible, attending his Sunday school class and worship services. He had a heart for Vacation Bible School and missions. Gabe enjoyed celebrations of all kinds, especially if they involved a cookout! He loved participating in music, drama and crafts. He was also an avid Gamecock football fan. Cherishing his memory are his parents, David and Cheryl Simpson; siblings, Daniel, Janelle (Dave), Rachel, Mark (Laura), Eddie, and Tasha; godmother, Nancy, aunts, uncles, niece, nephews, cousins, and friends, as well as the many medical workers who touched his life. The service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home 503 N. Lake Drive Lexington, SC 29072. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of West Columbia or Operation Christmas Child Shoebox Ministry. To God be the glory. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net
