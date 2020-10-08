1/1
Gail A. James
October 2, 2020
Columbia, South Carolina - Gail A. James, aged 66 of Columbia, passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020. She was a graduate of C.A. Johnson High School in 1972. She was preceded in death by her parents. Joseph and Irene James, and sister Cecelia J. Martin. Gail is survived by her daughter, Kelli Williams of Columbia, her son, Jerell James of Colorado, four grandchildren, Jadon Caldwell, Kaleah Caldwell, Jace Caldwell and Kyree Williams, one brother, Thomas (Geraldine) James and a host of loving relatives and caring friends, all of whom will miss her dearly. Condolences may be sent to the family at 153 Kensington Road, Columbia SC 29203.


Published in The State on Oct. 8, 2020.
