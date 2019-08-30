Gail Elaine Salley Banks COLUMBIA Funeral services for Ms. Gail Elaine Salley Banks will be held Saturday at 1:00 p.m. at the Leevy's Funeral Home, Taylor Street Chapel, with burial to follow in the Lincoln Cemetery. Viewing will be held Friday beginning at 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Surviving are: her son, Immanual (Kenyetta) Banks; daughter, Angel Banks; sister, Louise Robinson; brothers, Robert Salley, Nathan Salley, and Roy Salley; one granddaughter; other loving relatives and friends.
Published in The State on Aug. 30, 2019