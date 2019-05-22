Gail Elizabeth Corley NORTH - Gail Elizabeth Corley, 67, of North, SC, passed away May 20, 2019. She was the wife of John Paris Corley, Jr. A Memorial Service will be held at 3:00 pm, Thursday, May 23, 2019, at Resurrection Lutheran Church, Cameron, SC, with Pastor Eric Little officiating. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Honored to serve as pallbearers are: Johnny Lorick, Warren Thomas, Jim Gates, Charles Polin, Andy Williams and Harry Collins. Gail was born in Hazlehurst, GA, daughter of the late Joe Thomas Yawn and Ida Elizabeth Clements Yawn. She was a graduate of Northside H.S., Warner Robins, GA. Gail worked as a Sales Manager for Capital Personnel Services, Inc. until her retirement. She was a member of Resurrection Lutheran Church in Cameron. Survivors include her husband; four daughters and a son: April C. Goodwin (Kurt) of North, Mallory C. Baldwin (Bryan) of North, Brad M. Corley (Kathy) of Lexington, Shannon K. Bateman of Lexington and Ashley J. Corley of TN; one sister, Bonnie Adams of Juliette, GA; one Brother, Charles Yawn (Judy) of Duluth, GA; grandchildren, Megan Clossman (Aaron), Jake Goodwin, Jordyn and Bryson Baldwin, Matthew Corley, Emma and Layla Bateman; and a number of nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother Joe T. Yawn, Jr. The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorials be sent to Lustgarten Foundation (Pancreatic Cancer Research), 415 Crossways Park Drive, Suite D, Woodbury, N.Y. 11797. Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com
Published in The State on May 22, 2019