Gail Hayes
1950 - 2020
Gail Long Hayes
February 14, 1950 - October 14, 2020
Columbus, Georgia - Gail Long Hayes grew up in Longs, South Carolina and attended Loris High School and Horry Georgetown Technical College. She worked for Blue Cross Blue Shield in Surfside Beach for 19 years. In 2008 she moved to Columbus, Georgia to work for Humana Military processing claims for military personnel at Fort Benning.
Gail was preceded in death by her parents Norwood and Vennawait Long, her sisters Donna Reece and Martha Ann Reed, and her brother Norwood William Long Jr. She is survived by her sister Lenora Josephs (Vic) of Charlotte, NC.
Gail is survived by her three children. Leslie Hayes Todd (Dale) of Conway, SC, Michael Christopher Hayes (Amy) of Columbus, GA, and Kevin Derek Hayes (Natalie) of Easley, SC. The happiest times of her life was when she was with her six grandchildren, Zachary and Mary Katherine Todd, Mathew and Abigail Hayes, and Jacob and Liam Hayes. She will be deeply missed by her family.
A private celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
Her family asks that in lieu of flowers that donations are made in her memory to Rheumatoid Arthritis Foundation, Help Fight RA
8815 Conroy Windermere Road Suite 309
Orlando, FL 32835


Published in The State on Oct. 24, 2020.
October 22, 2020
So very sorry for the loss of a dear friend. Even though we hadn’t seen each other in several years I still thought of her often and will always miss her. She was a special sweet lady my love and prayers are with the family that she loved so much
Dianne Blackburn
Friend
October 22, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Robin Graham
Friend
