Gail Long Hayes

February 14, 1950 - October 14, 2020

Columbus, Georgia - Gail Long Hayes grew up in Longs, South Carolina and attended Loris High School and Horry Georgetown Technical College. She worked for Blue Cross Blue Shield in Surfside Beach for 19 years. In 2008 she moved to Columbus, Georgia to work for Humana Military processing claims for military personnel at Fort Benning.

Gail was preceded in death by her parents Norwood and Vennawait Long, her sisters Donna Reece and Martha Ann Reed, and her brother Norwood William Long Jr. She is survived by her sister Lenora Josephs (Vic) of Charlotte, NC.

Gail is survived by her three children. Leslie Hayes Todd (Dale) of Conway, SC, Michael Christopher Hayes (Amy) of Columbus, GA, and Kevin Derek Hayes (Natalie) of Easley, SC. The happiest times of her life was when she was with her six grandchildren, Zachary and Mary Katherine Todd, Mathew and Abigail Hayes, and Jacob and Liam Hayes. She will be deeply missed by her family.

A private celebration of life service will be held at a later date.

Her family asks that in lieu of flowers that donations are made in her memory to Rheumatoid Arthritis Foundation, Help Fight RA

8815 Conroy Windermere Road Suite 309

Orlando, FL 32835





