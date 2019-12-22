Gail Breeden Moore MURRELLS INLET - A memorial service will be held for the celebration of life of Beverly Gail Breeden Moore on Monday, December 23, 2019, at 1 pm at Belin United Methodist Church. The family will receive visitors following the service. Born in Bennettsville, Gail was the daughter of the late Welcome Eugene Breeden and the late Anne Tucker Breeden. She dearly loved her lifelong Bennettsville friends, the "girls". And Gail's "Summerville Girls" brought her laughter and joy for many many years! Gail was known and loved for her vibrancy, sense of humor, and joy of living. She was the "life of the party"! Gail was a graduate of Bennettsville High School, 1956, and Columbia College, 1959. She and her childhood sweetheart and husband of 61 years, Arthur, most recently resided in Murrells Inlet. "Honey" volunteered in her granddaughters' classrooms and was widely known for her energy, kindness, and ability to bring the storybook to life through "dressing the character". Gail's outgoing personality and unique Southern accent made her instantly recognizable! Gail was a loving wife, mother, "Honey", sister, aunt and friend and will be missed by many. She is survived by her husband, Arthur Townsend Moore, Sr. of Bennettsville, her children, Arthur Townsend Moore, Jr. (Liz) and Gail Tucker Moore Lunn (Greg) and four grandchildren: Anne Breeden and Adelaide Lunn and Townsend and Blakeney Moore, and her sister, Jean Tuck Breeden Usher ( Bruce ) and several nieces and nephews. To view the full obituary and offer online condolences please visit, www.burroughsfh.com Burroughs Funeral Home (843.651.1440) of Murrells Inlet is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in The State on Dec. 22, 2019