Gail Waters Rogers LEXINGTON - Gail Waters Rogers, 73, of Lexington, passed away on Monday, August 31, 2020. Born in Kershaw, SC on March 27, 1947, she was the daughter of the late Fred Lee and Eloise Faulkenberry Waters, and the wife of the late Richard Jerry Rogers. Gail was a longtime member of Oakwood Baptist Church, where she actively served as the WMU Director and assisted in the youth ministry. She graduated from Palmer College with a certificate in business. She enjoyed assisting with Dixie Youth Baseball, and loved taking trips to the beach. She is survived by her sons, Richard J. Rogers, II (Cheryl) of Columbia, Joseph P. Rogers (Kim) of Florence, and Jamie L. Rogers, Sr. (Tonya) of Lexington; grandchildren, Hampton, Laura Evelyn, Sullivan, Ellington, Drew, Emma Kate, Jamie Jr., Hunter, and Abigail; her brother, Freddie Waters (Freida), of Kershaw; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services for Mrs. Rogers will be held at 10am on Friday, September 4, 2020, at Oakwood Baptist Church, with Rev. Rich Wilson officiating. The family will receive friends at the church an hour prior to the service, beginning at 9am. Burial will follow in Lexington Memorial Gardens. Thompson Funeral Home of Lexington is assisting the family. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com