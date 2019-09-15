Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Garden Clarkson. View Sign Service Information Shives Funeral Home, Inc. - Trenholm Road Chapel 7600 Trenholm Road Columbia , SC 29223 (803)-754-6290 Send Flowers Obituary

Garden Stuart Clarkson COLUMBIA - Garden Stuart Clarkson, 102, of Columbia, died on September 12, 2019. Born in Eastover, SC, he was the son of the late Alexander Garden Clarkson, Sr. and Margaret Ancrum Johnson Clarkson. He attended Kershaw County schools and the University of South Carolina, earning a degree in Chemical Engineering in 1941. He was a founding member of St. Martin's In-the-Fields Episcopal Church, where he was active in many aspects of church life. During college, he enlisted in the Marine Corps Reserves and earned his commercial pilot's license and flight instructors rating. During WWII, he served as a civilian flight instructor at Hawthorn Flying Services, giving primary flight instruction to US military personnel. After the war, he continued his flying career with TWA. Returning to Columbia, he spent his remaining career in construction, retiring as Director of School Planning and Building in the SC Department of Education. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by five brothers and one sister; his first wife, Zaida (Teeny) Lang Clarkson, second wife, Ellen McCallum Clarkson and third wife, Elizabeth (Bessie) Heyward Robinson Boykin Clarkson. He is survived by his five children, Margaret Fitch (Babcock), Hunter Clarkson (Evelyn), Stuart Clarkson (Carol), Sallie Clarkson (Terry Amaker) and Louis Ervin (James); grandchildren Simeon Fitch (Alice), Anna Courie (Treb), Edward Clarkson (Molley), Evelyn Gilbertson (Kevin), Katie Robertson (Mark), Jimmie Ervin, Brad Young; and eight great-grandchildren. He is also survived by children of Ellen McCallum Clarkson: Charles McCallum and Julie Grove; children of Bessie Robinson Clarkson: Hoke, Edmund, Allen and Gus Robinson, and Courtney Robinson Johnston, their spouses, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. He was affectionately known as "Big Daddy" by all. A memorial service for Mr. Clarkson will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 2:00 PM at St. Martin's In-the-Fields Episcopal Church. The family will receive friends in the Parish Hall following the service. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family. The family would like to thank all of the dedicated caregivers who enabled Mr. Clarkson to stay in his home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to St. Martin's, 5220 Clemson Ave., Columbia, SC 29206 or the .

