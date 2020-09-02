1/1
Garey Reynolds Wilborn
Garey Reynolds Wilborn COLUMBIA - Garey Reynolds Wilborn, 87, of Columbia, died Sunday, August 30, 2020. Born November 29, 1932, in Kipling, North Carolina, he was a son of the late Garey Washington and Louise Salmon Wilborn. Mr. Wilborn was a US Army veteran who proudly served his country from 1953-1955. He was employed for many years as the Regional Vice President with the Federal Land Bank. Mr. Wilborn was a member of North Trenholm Baptist Church where he previously served as a Deacon. He was involved in countless community volunteer activities in the Columbia area. Survivors include his wife, Terry Edwards Wilborn; a son, Phil Wilborn of Columbia; daughters, Martha Usher (Andy) of Elgin, Tracy Cox of Cypress, Texas, Kathryn Elgin (Daryl) of Columbia, and Gail Collars (Bryan) of Columbia; eleven grandchildren, six great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Laverne Bain. The funeral service for Mr. Wilborn will be held privately at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, 7600 Trenholm Road Ext., Columbia, SC with Rev. David Knapp and Rev. R. Joseph Copeland officiating. Inurnment with military honors will be held at Fort Jackson National Cemetery. A livestream of the service will be available at 11 o'clock Friday, September 4th by visiting http://www.shivesfuneralhome.com/current-webcast. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to SCOA Cares Foundation, 166 Stoneridge Drive, Columbia, SC, 29210 Memories and condolences may be shared at shivesfuneralhome.com.

Published in The State on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memories & Condolences

