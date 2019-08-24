Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Garland Ray Marsha. View Sign Service Information McDougald Funeral Home 2211 North Main Street Anderson , SC 29261-3874 (864)-224-4343 Visitation 1:00 PM McDougald Funeral Home 2211 North Main Street Anderson , SC 29261-3874 View Map Funeral service 3:00 PM McDougald Funeral Home 2211 North Main Street Anderson , SC 29261-3874 View Map Entombment Following Services Forest Lawn Memorial Park Mausoleum Send Flowers Obituary



G. Ray Marsh WEST COLUMBIA- Garland Ray Marsh, 82, of West Columbia, SC, passed away Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at NHC Lexington. Ray was born on June 1, 1937 in Spindale, North Carolina to the late Charles Garland and Inez Tapley Marsh. He graduated from Slater-Marietta High School, Marietta, SC and from the Institute of Computer Technology, Atlanta, GA. He is a veteran of the United States Air Force and retired from Owens Corning Fiberglas after 24 years of service in the computer technology department. Ray and his wife of 58 years Mary Ann Walters Marsh, were both active members of Washington Street Methodist Church in Columbia. He was a member of the Grand Lodge of Ancient Free Masons of South Carolina and was raised to the sublime degree of Master Mason in Hiram Lodge No. 68, AFM of SC on April 16, 1964. He served his Lodge as Worshipful Master in 1973. Ray had dual membership with Boyleston Lodge #123 in Balentine, SC. He was elected and installed as the Most Worshipful Grand Master of Masons in South Carolina. In June 1995, he was appointed acting Grand Secretary. He was elected to the office of Grand Secretary of the Grand Lodge of AFM of South Carolina. He was commissioner of the southeast region for the Masonic Service Association and was presented with the Albert Gallatin Mackey Award, which is the highest award given by the Grand Master in South Carolina. Ray was a member of the Anderson York Rite Bodies and also of the Ancient and Accepted Scottish Rite, Valley of Greenville, South Carolina. He was also a member of Hejaz Temple, A.A.O.N.M.S. located in Greenville. Ray served the Grand Chapter of Royal Arch Masons of South Carolina as Most Excellent Grand High Priest. The Scottish Rite of Freemasonry invested him with the rank and title of Inspector General Honorary of the 33rd Degree. Ray was an honorary member of several lodges and York Rite bodies too numerous to mention. In addition to his wife Mary Ann, Ray is survived by several nieces and nephews. Mary Ann would like to express her gratitude to Lexington Medical Center, NHC Lexington and Caris Hospice for their loving care of her husband. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister Billie Ruth Marsh Chapman. The family will receive friends from 1-2:30pm Saturday, August 24 2019 at The McDougald Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held in the chapel beginning at 3:00pm with Rev. Patricia Parish and Rev. Alston Lippert officiating. Entombment will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Washington Street United Methodist Church, 1401 Washington St., Columbia, SC 29201 or Grand Lodge AFM of South Carolina Building Fund, PO Box 2185, Lexington, SC 29071 WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM Published in The State on Aug. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close