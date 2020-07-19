1/1
Garner Williams "G.W." Matthews Jr.
Garner Williams "G.W." Matthews BATESBURG-LEESVILLE Garner Williams "G.W." Matthews, Jr., 85, passed away Friday, July 17, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, July 25, at Ridge Crest Memorial Park with Rev. Lisa Isenhower officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00 8:00 P.M. Friday, July 24, at Milton Shealy Funeral Home, other times at his home. Mr. Matthews was born in Saluda, SC son of the late Garner Matthews, Sr. and Lois Crouch Matthews. He was a faithful member of Faith Lutheran Church and a true Lord's Servant. He was a U.S. Army National Guard Veteran. Mr. Matthews was a skilled mentor carpentry teacher who was adored by all his students and fellow coworkers. In his later years, he became an avid gardener. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time and telling stories with his family. Surviving are his step-sons, Steven (Margaret) Payne and Eddie (Mindy Ham) Payne; sisters, Mary Lynn (Ansel) Trotter and Glenda (Mike) Rivers; brother, Wyman Matthews (Bennie); grandchildren, Justin Smith (Cindi Laminack), Haley (Scott) Robinson, Erin (Jack) Norton, Christian Stoddard, Shannon Payne and Harmon Payne; and great grandchildren, Garrett and Abilene Robinson, Leila Kay and Garner Norton. He was predeceased by his wife, Rebecca Matthews; daughters, Gina Smith, Cinda Leigh Matthews; and granddaughter, Emily Smith. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Compassionate Care Hospice. Condolences may be expressed at miltonshealy.com.

Published in The State on Jul. 19, 2020.
