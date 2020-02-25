Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Garry J. Young. View Sign Service Information Blizzard Funeral Home 153 South Main St. Wagener , SC 29164 (803)-564-5333 Send Flowers Obituary

Garry J. Young WAGENER - Garry Jack Young age 76 passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020. Visitation will be Tuesday, February 25th, at the Chapel of Blizzard Funeral Home and Cremation Services from 5 7 pm. Services will be held on Wednesday, February 26th, at2:00 PM at First Baptist Church, Wagener, SC. Interment will follow in the Tyler Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to FOTAS at P. O. Box 2207 Aiken, SC 29802. Garry was born in Tulsa, OK to William D. "Fat" Young and Katherine Terry Young. Garry's father was a natural gas pipeline welder out of Local Union #798 in Tulsa; Garry's mother and the four children traveled with his dad to every job in many of the states. Garry said that one year that he was in 5 different schools in 5 different states. In September, 1953, Garry's Dad hired out on the SCE&G natural gas pipeline that was being laid in the Wagener, Salley, Kitchings Mill area of SC. After the job was completed, Garry's parents decided to put down roots in Wagener. Garry enjoyed sports as a player and as a spectator. In high school he lettered in football and basketball. He was always a Gamecock fan, and he watched and listened to every televised game. He would turn down the volume on the television and turn up the volume on the radio. He preferred listening to the radio announcers calling the game. Garry attendedUniversity of Oklahoma, University of South Carolina, and Charleston University. Garry was also a welder's helper member of #798. He worked summers to pay for the fall semester of college and often sat out a semester and worked during that time to pay for the next semester. Charleston Southern was originally named The Baptist College at Charleston and first met at The First Baptist Church in North Charleston. Garry was one of the first students to attend. He then was drafted into the army and his college was interrupted again. After basic training at Fort Jackson and AIT training at Fort Ord in California, he was stationed permanently in Erlanger, Germany. After serving his army time, he returned to The Baptist College which by this time had a growing campus on land near Goose Creek, SC. After graduating from The Baptist College he began his teaching career at Ridge Spring Monetta High School. He taught history, civics, and geography. For several years, he was assistant football coach under Glen Cumbee and girls' basketball coach. Garry was also able to work on the Alaska Pipeline as a welder's helper for two summers. He began his teaching career at RS-M and ended his career at RS-M. In his younger years, he was an avid quail and dove hunter and his bird dogs were well known for their skill and training. His bird dogs and Boykin Spaniels stayed in the house with the family as much as they stayed in the pen. He once commented that the microwave had saved his marriage, for he never left a field until all dogs were in the dog box or truck with him, which often resulted in him arriving home after dark. Many a cold supper got heated by the microwave. He also enjoyed the solitude of pond fishing alone, surrounded with the creations of God. Garry loved the Lord and was the first one in his family to go to church when they moved to Wagener. He taught adult men's Sunday school class at First Baptist Wagener for over 20 years and was active in various areas of the church. Once retired, he and his wife LeMyra traveled by car through 42 states and Prince Edward Canada. In his later years he enjoyed riding in his truck, usually following the same route and talking with the people along the way. Everybody knew "Mr. Garry"; he is the old man in the gray truck that drives about 10 miles an hour. Garry is survived by his wife of 51 years LeMyra Tyler Young and their son Tyler Alan Young., his brother Dee (Judy) Young, nephews Michael, Dana, Todd (Emily), Trent (Tara), and Travis (Hollie) Young, nieces Kim (Tony) Wechter, Jennifer Williams, Melinda Moore, and nephew Brian Jeffery, sister-in-law Debra Young., brother in-law and sister in-law Charlie E., III and Ann Tyler, nephews Chet Tyler, and Todd (Tiffani) Tyler, aunts PatDavie and Mary (Bobby) Lybrand, special friend Kenny Fogle and Kim, Michael, and Dana's mother Sandra Young, numerous cousins and friends. He was predeceased by his parents, his sister Martha Young Jeffery, his brother Terry E. Young, nephews Bill Young and Tim Young, niece Terri Ann Young. Condolences may be made to the Young family at

