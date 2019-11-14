Garry Watts Hopkins COLUMBIA Funeral services for Mr. Garry Watts Hopkins will be held Friday, 12:00 noon (viewing 11:00 a.m.) at First Nazareth Baptist Church, with burial to follow in the Lincoln Cemetery. Public viewing will be held Thursday from 2:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at the Leevy's Funeral Home, Taylor Street Chapel. Surviving are: his mother, Harrie Dell Hopkins; brothers, Waysolbert and Reginald Hopkins; sisters, Patricia Waddell and Vallorie Robinson; a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in The State on Nov. 14, 2019