Garth Wannamaker Justice COLUMBIA, SC - Garth Wannamaker Justice, 40, passed away on June 2, 2019. A celebration of life service will be held at 2:00 PM, Friday, June 14, 2019 at Shandon United Methodist Church in Columbia, SC, with Pastor James Grubb officiating. The family will greet friends at the church immediately following the service. Garth was born in Columbia, SC and was the son of Susan (Susie) Wannamaker Justice and Gary Arthur Justice. He was the grandson of the late Mrs. Louise Corley Wannamaker and Mr. James Lanier (JL) Wannamaker of St. Matthews, SC, and the late Mrs. Jeanette Harley Justice and Mr. John Craton Justice, Jr. of Orangeburg, SC. Garth earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice from the University of South Carolina in 2001. Since graduating, Garth worked in law enforcement, dedicating his life to public service at Aiken County Public Safety, the City of Charleston Police Department and Lexington County Sheriff's Department where he was proud to have served on the US Marshals Service fugitive task force. Survivors include his parents; sister, Judith Miranda Justice and husband, Mikhail Simin; and sister, Jessica Caroline Justice. Garth is also survived by his beloved miniature dachshund companion, Gabriel (Gabe). In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Shandon United Methodist Church (3407 Devine Street Columbia, SC 29205) or PETSinc nonprofit, pet rescue and adoption (P.O. Box 6394 West Columbia, SC 29169). The online condolence register is available at: www.southcarolinacremation.com.
Published in The State on June 12, 2019