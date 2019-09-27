Gary A. Greer COLUMBIA- Gary A. Greer, 68, passed away Wednesday, September 25, 2019. Graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, September 28, at Ridge Crest Memorial Park conducted by Beverly Taylor. Gary was born in Middlesboro, KY son of the late Arthur A. "Bill" Greer and Georgia Harris Greer. He was former owner of Sunset Construction Company. Surviving are his brother and sister-in-law, Glenn Greer (Toni) of West Columbia; sister and brother-in-law, Brenda Dillard (Rudy) of Goose Creek; numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife, Brenda Greer; son, Joshua Greer; brothers, George and Wayne Greer. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 PM Friday, September 27, at Milton Shealy Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed at miltonshealy.com.
Published in The State on Sept. 27, 2019