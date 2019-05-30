Guest Book View Sign Service Information Williamsburg Funeral Home 332 E Main St Kingstree , SC 29556 (843)-355-6262 Funeral service 11:00 AM Kingstree United Methodist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Rev. Gary Adams KINGSTREE - Rev. Gary B. Adams, 90, widower of Ruth Dolores James Adams, died Monday, May 27, 2019, at his residence in Kingstree. Rev. Adams was born January 16, 1929, in Hartsville, SC, a son of the late James Amos Adams and Nora O'Neal Adams. Rev. Adams attended Francis Marion College and completed the United Methodist Church Course of Studies and Advanced Studies for local pastors. He started his "Call" to ministry in the The Church of the Nazarene. Rev. Adams and "Ms. Ruth" ( the wind beneath his wings) served 31 years in the SC United Methodist Church, Trio Charge, (Trio, Earles and Suttons ( 19 yrs), Indian Branch, Darlington; Hebron and Pergamus Charge, and Mt. Vernon United Methodist Church. Rev. Adams was a veteran of the US Navy and the US Air Force for a total of 20 years of service, retiring as a Tech Sergeant. Rev. Adams was extremely appreciative of the compassionate and expert health care that he has received over many years. We would like to especially thank, Dr. Donald Fox, Dr. William Carter, and Dr. Amanda Overstreet along with all the nursing staff involved in Daddy's home care and hospice care. "Preacher Adams" was most loved for and will be remembered for the compassionate pastoral care that he provided to his congregations and the entire community. Our father provided unconditional love and planted the seeds in our hearts for God and the Church. Surviving Rev. Adams are: his 2 daughters, Rev. Nancy Rose Adams, of Kingstree and Alice (Tommy) Dukes, of Greeleyville; his son, Rev. Emmanuel Bruce Adams, of Loris; 2 grandchildren, Christy (Cleve) Morris, of Manning and Nora (Josh) Woike, of Bonaire, GA; 4 great grandchildren, Caitlin Parrot and Dylan Morris, of Manning and Triston and Natalie Woike, of Bonaire, GA; 2 sisters, Faydene Johnson, of Believille, MI and Carolyn (Ervin) Stokes, of Hartsville; and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. In addition to his wife Ruth and his parents, Rev. Adams was preceded in death by brothers, James Mack Adams, Cecil Samuel Adams and Thomas Edwin Adams. Funeral services for Rev. Adams will be 11 AM Friday, May 31, 2019, at Kingstree United Methodist Church, with burial in Kingstree Memorial Gardens. His family will receive friends from 5:30 to 8:30 Thursday evening at Williamsburg Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to Trio United Methodist Church, c/o Pearl Rowell, 39 Front Street, Salters, SC 29590. Online condolences may be sent to the family on the obituaries page at

