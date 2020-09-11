Gary Allen Gomer MURRELLS INLET - Gary Allen Gomer age 71, died Monday, September 7, 2020 at his residence. Born in Kansas City, KS, he was a son of the late Dr. Martin and Leona Gomer. Having completed an associates degree from the University of Kansas, he joined the army and distinguished himself as a marksman. Gary began his career in telecommunications at the Bell Telephone companies and finished his career of 27 years with AT&T. His years of retirement were used well in being a loving father and doting grandfather. He was a generous contributor to those who embarked on missions for the gospel of Jesus Christ both local and abroad. He was an avid golfer and lover of Kansas City distinctives such as the best barbecue in the world, the reigning Super Bowl champions, Kansas City Chiefs, and the Kansas City Royals as well as the University of Kansas athletics. Survivors include his wife, Shannon (Perry); three sons, Dr. Erick Michael Gomer (Jennifer), Alan Christopher Gomer (Sarah), and Patrick Ryan Gomer (Emily); a step-daughter, Lara Stanze (John); grandchildren, Makenna Gomer, Korban Gomer, Owen Gomer, Greta Gomer, Thea Gomer, Ashlyn Gomer, Ethan Gomer, Jessica Marquez (Teo), Joshua Stanze (Kelly), and Maddie Schlager (Austin); great-grandchildren, Daniel Marquez and Jameson Stanze; three siblings, Jackie (Gary) Splitter and Brita (Philip) Bux, and Greg (Kathy) Gomer; numerous nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 PM Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel. A graveside service will be held at 3:00 PM Friday, September 11, 2020 at Hillcrest Cemetery. Sign an online guestbook at http://www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.