1/
Gary Allen Gomer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gary Allen Gomer MURRELLS INLET - Gary Allen Gomer age 71, died Monday, September 7, 2020 at his residence. Born in Kansas City, KS, he was a son of the late Dr. Martin and Leona Gomer. Having completed an associates degree from the University of Kansas, he joined the army and distinguished himself as a marksman. Gary began his career in telecommunications at the Bell Telephone companies and finished his career of 27 years with AT&T. His years of retirement were used well in being a loving father and doting grandfather. He was a generous contributor to those who embarked on missions for the gospel of Jesus Christ both local and abroad. He was an avid golfer and lover of Kansas City distinctives such as the best barbecue in the world, the reigning Super Bowl champions, Kansas City Chiefs, and the Kansas City Royals as well as the University of Kansas athletics. Survivors include his wife, Shannon (Perry); three sons, Dr. Erick Michael Gomer (Jennifer), Alan Christopher Gomer (Sarah), and Patrick Ryan Gomer (Emily); a step-daughter, Lara Stanze (John); grandchildren, Makenna Gomer, Korban Gomer, Owen Gomer, Greta Gomer, Thea Gomer, Ashlyn Gomer, Ethan Gomer, Jessica Marquez (Teo), Joshua Stanze (Kelly), and Maddie Schlager (Austin); great-grandchildren, Daniel Marquez and Jameson Stanze; three siblings, Jackie (Gary) Splitter and Brita (Philip) Bux, and Greg (Kathy) Gomer; numerous nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 PM Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel. A graveside service will be held at 3:00 PM Friday, September 11, 2020 at Hillcrest Cemetery. Sign an online guestbook at http://www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Goldfinch Funeral Services, Inc.
Send Flowers
SEP
11
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Hillcrest Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Goldfinch Funeral Services, Inc.
11528 Hwy. 17 Bypass
Murrells Inlet, SC 29576
(843) 651-3295
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
September 10, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Dennis Gomer
September 10, 2020
I'm sorry for the passing of Gary. I have good memories of him as we both grew together as Gomer family.

God Bless You

Carl Gomer
Carl Gomer
Family
September 10, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Howard Jackson
September 9, 2020
I grew up with Gary. That says it all.....laughter, anger, companionship, intelligence, trouble now and then, he was the guy who wanted to show his best side. He grew up in a wonderful family, and went on to be a grandfather and great grandfather. He was loved by so many people...which is the best way to be remembered.
Robert Gomer
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved