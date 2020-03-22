Gary L. Caudill CHAPIN - Gary L. Caudill, 68, of Chapin, SC, entered into rest on Friday, March 20, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at Chapin Baptist Church Cemetery. A visitation will be held Monday, March 23, 2020 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Chapin Chapel. The first hour of visitation, 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., will be reserved for elderly and at risk visitors. Mr. Caudill was born in Abingdon, VA and was the son of Gwen Lee Caudill and the late Calvin Fate Caudill. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and retired from the V.C. Summer Nuclear Station. He coached soccer many years, loved to fish and hunt, and was known for getting others to laugh. He is survived by his wife, Annette Caudill; three children, Wendy (Corey) Teitsma, Brad Caudill and Crystal (David) Bentley; sister, Teressa (Danny) Wallace; brother, Sammy (Karen) Caudill; two grandsons and several nieces and nephews. Due to recent unprecedented events, if you are not feeling well or do not wish to attend services, please use the online guestbook to leave your name, a memory or a message for the family at caughmanchapin.com.
Published in The State on Mar. 22, 2020