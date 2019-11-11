Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gary Farmer. View Sign Service Information Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium 609 Northwood Road Lexington , SC 29071 (803)-356-4411 Send Flowers Obituary

Reverend Gary R. Farmer WEST COLUMBIA - The Reverend Gary R. Farmer of West Columbia passed away peacefully Saturday, November 9, 2019, at Lexington Medical Center following complications from chronic leukemia. He was the son of the late Fletcher John Farmer and Amelia Ashley Farmer of Union, S.C. Rev. Farmer was born in Clinton on December 21, 1933 and grew up in Union, S.C. He graduated from Union High School and attended North Greenville Junior College, Carson-Newman College and Fruitland Baptist Bible Institute. Rev. Farmer served churches in Union, Sumter and Lexington Counties for 62 years. Over the years, he led in many capacities including the establishment and ongoing supervision of building two new churches Agape and South Lexington. He was a veteran of the US Air Force having served in Alaska and Japan. His passion was loving his family and sharing his love of Christ with others. His hobbies included woodworking, gardening and making pieces of furniture for his family. Rev. Farmer is survived by his wife of 61 years, Ruby Toney Farmer: four children; Timothy B. Farmer (Patricia) of Spartanburg, S.C., Jane Farmer Driggers (Keith) of West Columbia, S.C., Ann Farmer Hutto (Richard) of Lexington, S.C, and Phillip G. Farmer (Tara) of Inman, S.C. He is also survived by eight grandchildren; Gary Driggers (Mary Ann), MaryCatherine D. Youngblood (Spencer), Janie Driggers, Ross Hutto, Ben Hutto, Garth Farmer (Emily), Abby Farmer and Lane Farmer, as well as many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by brothers Billy J. Farmer of Spartanburg and Grady L. Farmer of Union. Visitation will be held at Springdale Baptist Church, West Columbia on Tuesday, November 12, from 12 Noon to 1:30 p.m., followed by the service at 2:00 p.m. Internment will follow the service at Gaston First Baptist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Springdale Baptist Church, 357 Wattling Road, West Columbia, SC 29170 or Gaston First Baptist Church, 121 Oakey Springs Drive, Gaston, SC 29053. Barr-Price Funeral Home Lexington Chapel is assisting the family. Online register at

